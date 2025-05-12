Watch Now
Sun Tran to hold public input meetings on potential route changes

Andrew Christiansen
The City of Tucson is considering making changes to bus routes and their other Sun Tran services.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Changes could be coming to two Sun Tran routes.

Sun Tran and the Department of Transportation and Mobility had identified five routes as low-performing:

  • Route 5 (Pima Street / West Speedway Boulevard)
  • Route 15 (Campbell Road)
  • Route 21 (Wesy Congress Street / Silverbell Road)
  • Route 22 (El Rio Drive / West Speedway Boulevard)
  • Route 61 (La Cholla Boulevard)

As of right now, the focus is on a restructuring of Route 5 and Route 22.
Sun Tran and the City say savings could rise to up to $1 million annually by eliminating Route 5 and extending Route 22 to Pima Community College West Campus.

Ahead of any potential changes, a series of public input meetings will be held, kicking off today at noon, at the University of Arizona:

  • Monday, May 12 | Noon | University of Arizona, Student Union Memorial Center, Picacho Room: 1303 East University Boulevard
  • Monday, May 12 | 5:30 PM | Link to virtual meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84270825167 [links-2.govdelivery.com]
  • Tuesday, May 13 | 5:30 PM | Pima Community College – Downtown Campus: 1255 North Stone Avenue
  • Thursday, May 15 | Noon | Quincie Douglas Library: 1585 East 36th Street
  • Friday, May 16 | Noon | Martha Cooper Library: 1377 North Catalina Avenue
  • Monday, May 19 | 5:30 PM | Ward 1 Council Office: 940 West Alameda Street
  • Tuesday, May 20 | 10:00 AM | Morris K. Udall Park and Recreation Center: 7200 East Tanque Verde Road
  • Wednesday, May 21 | Noon | William M. Clements Center: 8155 East Poinciana Drive
  • Thursday, May 22 | 5:30 PM | Link to virtual meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81139891151 [links-2.govdelivery.com]

