Sun Tran to hold public input meetings on potential route changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Changes could be coming to two Sun Tran routes.

Sun Tran and the Department of Transportation and Mobility had identified five routes as low-performing:



Route 5 (Pima Street / West Speedway Boulevard)

Route 15 (Campbell Road)

Route 21 (Wesy Congress Street / Silverbell Road)

Route 22 (El Rio Drive / West Speedway Boulevard)

Route 61 (La Cholla Boulevard)

As of right now, the focus is on a restructuring of Route 5 and Route 22.

Sun Tran and the City say savings could rise to up to $1 million annually by eliminating Route 5 and extending Route 22 to Pima Community College West Campus.

Ahead of any potential changes, a series of public input meetings will be held, kicking off today at noon, at the University of Arizona:



Monday, May 12 | Noon | University of Arizona, Student Union Memorial Center, Picacho Room: 1303 East University Boulevard

| University of Arizona, Student Union Memorial Center, Picacho Room: 1303 East University Boulevard Monday, May 12 | 5:30 PM | Link to virtual meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84270825167 [links-2.govdelivery.com]

| Link to virtual meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84270825167 [links-2.govdelivery.com] Tuesday, May 13 | 5:30 PM | Pima Community College – Downtown Campus: 1255 North Stone Avenue

| Pima Community College – Downtown Campus: 1255 North Stone Avenue Thursday, May 15 | Noon | Quincie Douglas Library: 1585 East 36th Street

| Quincie Douglas Library: 1585 East 36th Street Friday, May 16 | Noon | Martha Cooper Library: 1377 North Catalina Avenue

| Martha Cooper Library: 1377 North Catalina Avenue Monday, May 19 | 5:30 PM | Ward 1 Council Office: 940 West Alameda Street

| Ward 1 Council Office: 940 West Alameda Street Tuesday, May 20 | 10:00 AM | Morris K. Udall Park and Recreation Center: 7200 East Tanque Verde Road

| Morris K. Udall Park and Recreation Center: 7200 East Tanque Verde Road Wednesday, May 21 | Noon | William M. Clements Center: 8155 East Poinciana Drive

| William M. Clements Center: 8155 East Poinciana Drive Thursday, May 22 | 5:30 PM | Link to virtual meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81139891151 [links-2.govdelivery.com]

