Women in Business boardroom brunch looking to blaze new trails in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New Vail Chamber of Commerce Dr. Denise Bowls is putting on the first of many future events, Friday.

This one, being a Women in Business brunch, aimed to move roadblocks out of the way for women in Southern Arizona.

"It allows you to have the opportunity to meet powerhouses in the community that you otherwise just wouldn't talk to, or have the opportunity to meet on a daily basis, or just to gain insight on their journey," says Bowls.

As part of the brunch, they are hosting five panelists from around Southern Arizona.



Danette Bewley - President/CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority

Dolores Duran-Cerda - Vice Chancellor at Pima Community College

Cecilia Mata - Chair of the Arizona Board of Regents

Sharon McDonough - Chief of the Tucson Fire Department

Marquez Peterson - Commissioner of the Arizona Corporation Commission

"We're going to make this an event that everybody will want to come to next time if they weren't able to make it this time," says Bowls.

This event was registration-based, and the chamber had to close after maxing out at 95 seats.

The chamber is working to host more events in the coming months, including another brunch in the Fall.