I-10 reopens in Vail following early morning crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it is investigating multiple collisions on I-10 eastbound in Vail, near milepost 288.
This led to the eastbound lanes being closed early Thursday morning.
DPS says traffic was being diverted near State Highway 83.
There is no information on injuries at this time.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says lanes reopened around 5:30 A.M. this morning.
