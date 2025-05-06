Woman, 73, dies after alleged domestic violence dispute on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a man is charged with the murder of a 73-year-old woman days after an alleged act of domestic violence sent her to the hospital.

In a press release Tuesday, TPD says officers initially responded to 25 East Roger Road on April 29 for a report of an injured female.

When they arrived, they located both 73-year-old Susan Ainsworth Gustafson and 61-year-old John Edward Sullivan in an RV parked on the property. Tucson Fire Department took Gustafson to the hospital.

Due to her injuries, evidence, and statements made to police, police charged Sullivan with two counts of aggravated assault and domestic violence and booked him into jail.

According to the release, medical personnel notified investigators on May 4 that Gustafson did not survive her injuries.

In response to her death, Sullivan is now charged with 2nd degree murder.