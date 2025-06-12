Protesters gather outside ICE office in Tucson amid immigration concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters gathered near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office at East Valencia Road and South Country Club Road on Wednesday afternoon, rallying against recent federal immigration enforcement actions.

Reports say protesters started throwing objects, windows were broken, and people were maced.

The demonstration is one of several events across the nation, as citizens express concern over federal operations and the deployment of military personnel to assist immigration efforts in other states.

In a statement to the community, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar emphasized that the Tucson Police Department (TPD) is not involved in any federal immigration enforcement and reiterated the department’s commitment to public safety.

“We recognize that these activities cause concern and uncertainty for members of our community,” Chief Kasmar said. “We fully respect the constitutional rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views.”

TPD says it will continue to support community gatherings and will only step in if criminal behavior threatens people or property. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection.