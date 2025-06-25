Tucson city leaders final push for community input on middle housing plan

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucsonans have a few more days to share their thoughts on future housing developments in the city.

City of Tucson leaders are looking to incorporate more middle housing near Tucson's downtown and other heavily-traveled corridors to comply with state law.

In May 2024, Governor Katie Hobbs signed HB2721 into law, requiring cities and towns with over 75,000 residents to adopt regulations promoting middle housing within a mile of central business districts. The law also requires those municipalities to allow middle housing on at least 20% of new developments on 10+ acre lots.

The bill defines middle housing as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and townhomes. It gives cities and towns until January 1, 2026 to adopt regulations of their own or middle housing will be allowed on all single family lots in the city-limits by default.

In the city of Tucson, 52.7% of residential properties fall under the category of single family homes, while around 19% are in the apartment building category with 5 or more units according to a 2023 Tucson Housing Types report.

At a regularly scheduled mayor and council study April 22, Drachman Institute Researchers Bill Mackey and Greg Veitch ran through two options for incorporating middle housing in the city: a "minimum compliance" strategy and more "flexible" approach. While the first option would make small changes to allow middle housing in the required locations, the latter would allow changes to lot sizes, requiring less demolition, according to Tucson Planning and Development Services Department.

At a June 17 session, Tucson's Planning and Development Services Department Planning Administrator Dan Bursuck presented the results of their initial community outreach, sharing PDSD's recommendations to the council.

Bursuck said 76% of comments wanted more flexibility in zoning rules in the widest possible geographic location.

Bursuck said the recommended area avoided development congestion downtown which would help distribute middle housing more equitably around the city. The area excludes neighborhoods in the foothills and far west area of Tucson where Bursuck says the style of housing looks different.

Though Tucson PDSD has already given their recommendations, the city's still accepting feedback. They've received about 80 submissions through the form so far.

If interested, you can fill out the comment form here through Monday, June 30.

At the June 17 meeting, Bursuck said PDSD plans to share their proposed code amendment(s) to mayor and council in August.

