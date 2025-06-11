Democrats vying for CD7 nomination face off ahead of July primary

TUCSON, Ariz. — The week, the eight candidates are vying to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District have the chance to address constituents through a televised event.

The CD7 seat's been vacant for months after longtime Representative Raúl Grijalva died in March after a long battle with cancer.

While Republicans took the podiums Monday night, Five Democrats hoping to secure their party's nomination are taking the floor at AZPM studios in Tucson Tuesday night.

The candidates are a mix of known names— like former state Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. and Representative Raúl Grijalva's daughter Adelita Grijalva— and newer faces in the party— like 25-year-old Activist Deja Foxx, Businessman Patrick Harris Sr. and grassroots organizer Jose Malvido Jr.

After the debate, you can watch the full recording in this article.

The 7th Congressional District primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15. The winning candidates from each primary will go face-to-face in the Sept. 23 general election.

