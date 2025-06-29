Firework prices not exploding just yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Ryan Napples unpacked the inventory for one of the Red Hot Fireworks stands he operates in Tucson, he says he was a little surprised.

“Some of the prices went down," Napples said. "It kind of blew me away.”

Napples operates multiple stands in Tucson:



1111 S Kolb Rd. 3317 W Valenica Rd. 8305 N Thornydale Rd.

Majority of United States fireworks. Over 90% of both consumer and professional fireworks are exported from China, and tariffs on Chinese exports have been all over the map going from 10% to 125% back down to 30% after those 125% reciprocal tariff were put on a 90-day pause in April.

Napples says that prices seem to be rising for everything, and that combined with those tariff changes, had him preparing to see a bump in prices.

“We were wondering if our prices were going to go up in between seasons when we came out this year, but they didn’t,” he said.

A representative from Red Hot Fireworks in Phoenix said the company orders in bulk far in advance of their sale season. They also have a a brick and mortar store in New Mexico that allows them to store unsold merchandise.

That seems to be paying off.

“Customers are happy," Napples said. "I mean I’ve had a couple people pick up a bigger pack that wouldn’t normally pick up a bigger pack.”

He added that sales are higher than they were at this time last year, though most of their sales happen July 3 and 4.

He hopes by the time they pack up, they'll have sold at least twice as much as last year.

However, a release from the American Pyrotechnics Association warns that future prices are still up in the air.

"The current tariff at 30% threatens to shutter small fireworks businesses nationwide and could undermine preparations for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026," it read, adding later that they're asking the government for an industry exemption.