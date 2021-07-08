Watch
Accused Tucson child killer Christopher Clements must face burglary trial in Phoenix

Clements Charged with murders of two Tucson girls
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 17:25:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge has set a trial date for Christopher Clements on charges of second-degree burglary, theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices. That trial is scheduled for Aug. 26th, 2021.

Clements is facing two counts of First-Degree Murder for the deaths of six-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales. He will be tried in Pima County Superior Court next year.

Clements will be tried separately for the death of each girl. The first trial is set for January 2022 for the murder of Maribel Gonzales. He then goes on trial in February 2022 for the death of Isabel Celis.

Clements' fiancee Melissa Stark had pleaded guilty on June 4th, 2021 on one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices. She has a September court appearance. The Maricopa County Prosecutor's office says a judge has sealed her plea.

