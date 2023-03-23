A guide to events in Southern Arizona this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first weekend of spring brings with it plenty of opportunities to get out in the community. Below are some of the big events taking place around Southern Arizona from March 24th through March 26.

Historic Fourth Avenue

54th Annual Fourth Avenue Spring Fair:

When: March 24th - March 26th

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

Hundreds of vendors will line 4th avenue, traveling from around the country. Expect to see plenty of art, food, and unique crafts that will also be available for purchase. Expect delays when driving in the area. More details can be found here.

Louis Pereira KGUN A months-long break from dance has been hard for company artists at Ballet Tucson like Casey Johnson.

Ballet Tucson Spring Concert:

When: March 24th - March 26th

Time: Hours vary by day

Where: Leo Rich Theater

Ballet Tucson will present their Spring Concert showcase at the Leo Rich Theater, located off South Church Avenue. More details can be found here.

Storyblocks One aged and worn hardball or baseball laying in the green grass.

Cactus Classic Baseball

When: March 24th

Where: Kino Sports Complex

The Cactus Classic Baseball series makes its return once again this Friday. Presented by Tucson Invitational Games, National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 2 and 3 teams will face off in a series of games throughout the day. Junior college teams will also be participating. The Cactus Classic Softball series also returns on Friday; games will take place at Abraham Lincoln Regional Park. More details can be found here.

Stars Over Sabino:

When: March 24th - March 25th

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

Mount Lemmon SkyCenter is hosting a free event this weekend at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. There will be activities all day long, including science talks, tours and stargazing. Those interested will have to pay a fee for parking. More details can be found here.

