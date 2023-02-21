2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival guide: special dates, how to save money if you go

Hear ye, hear ye - the Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
The grounds for the medieval outdoor amusement park feature a 50-acre village with over a dozen stages, jousting tournaments, and more! If you’re thinking of attending this long-standing Valley event, here’s some key information.
UPCOMING THEMED DATES
- Feb. 25 and 26: Time Travelers
- March 4 and 5: Kids need to read, pirates and BrewFest
- During this weekend, kids that donate two new books at the Read booth enter for free.
- BrewFest will offer several craft brews in the Village Green between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see the brew menu.
- A child pirate costume contest will be held on Saturday.
- March 11 and 12: Wizards and wonder
- There’s a child costume contest at 1:30 p.m. on March 11.
- There’s a child costume contest at 1:30 p.m. on March 11.
- March 18 & 19: Artisan Appreciation & Celtic Celebration
- According to event officials, if you spend $250 on either of these dates, you’ll receive one adult admission ticket to return for free.
- If you spend $350 on either of those dates, you’ll receive two free adult admission tickets.
- April 1 and 2: Fool’s Masquerade Final Huzzah
- Kids enter free with the donation of three non-perishable food items to the Superstition Community Food Bank at the festival, according to event officials.
- If you buy your adult [$33] or child [$21] general admission ticket online, you’ll be able to save $1.
- According to event officials, GA tickets for active/retired adult military personnel and their spouses are $32 and $20 for each of their children/dependents ages 5-12.
- Group discount ticket information can be found here.
- If you purchase your adult or child general admission ticket at Bashas' or Food City you can also save $1.
- Children 4 and under enter for free.
- Don’t worry, there’s no parking fee.
IF YOU GO
- When: It runs from February 4 to April 2.
- Box office prices: Adult general admission is $33, and children’s admission is $21.
- Where: 12601 E US Highway 60, Gold Canyon