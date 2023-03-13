See "Big, Big Bugs" at Reid Park Zoo through April 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A special exhibition showcasing giant animatronic insects is being held at the Red Park Zoo until April 30.

"Big, Big Bugs" opened Jan. 28, 2023 and is still running with normal hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reid Park Zoo will also be extending their hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17-23 for Spring Break.

The exhibit has 30 realistic animatronics, which are used to show the daily lives of these insects.

Among the bugs include a 10-foot tall praying mantis, "a black widow the size of a small car" and giant cicadas.

Admission to the exhibit is included with entrance to the zoo and is free to zoo members.