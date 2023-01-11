Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26

In the video player: Previous Thunder and Lightning Air Show coverage.
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
The free air show will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, a demonstration squadron flying F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets.
Additional flyers planned for the show will include the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the F-35A Lightning II demonstration teams.
Tickets for the limited premium seats are not out yet, but will be available at the air show's official site.
