About 150 personnel still handling San Rafael Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The San Rafael Fire that broke out on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at around 6:45 P.M. is now 88% contained.
The fire is 22 miles southeast of Patagonia and grew to 11,620 acres.
Roughly 150 crew personnel are still assigned to the fire including multiple hand crews, engines, and water tenders.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says Forest Road 799 has reopened, but the Arizona Trail at Parker Canyon Lake to Harshaw Road is still closed.
