Statewide News

San Rafael Fire grows to 1,400 acres and evacuations have been ordered

Posted at 1:43 PM, May 08, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry officials say evacuations are currently underway in Santa Cruz County because of a spreading wildfire burning near Patagonia.

The San Rafael Fire started Saturday night, May 7, 2022, and has grown to 1,400 acres officials say. Two Single Engine Air Tankers and an Air Attack Platform have been ordered.

A Red Flag Warning is in place Sunday for most of Arizona through the evening says Arizona State Forestry.

Officials say wind gusts and low relative humidities will pose a challenge for firefighters.

Arizona State Forestry says State Route 83 is now closed northbound for road updates please dial 5-1-1.

