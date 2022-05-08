San Rafael Fire grows to 1,400 acres and evacuations have been ordered

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry officials say evacuations are currently underway in Santa Cruz County because of a spreading wildfire burning near Patagonia.

The San Rafael Fire started Saturday night, May 7, 2022, and has grown to 1,400 acres officials say. Two Single Engine Air Tankers and an Air Attack Platform have been ordered.

A Red Flag Warning is in place Sunday for most of Arizona through the evening says Arizona State Forestry.

Officials say wind gusts and low relative humidities will pose a challenge for firefighters.

#SanRafaelFire, started Sat 5/7 pm, approx. 20mi. SE of Patagonia w/n San Rafael State Natural Area. Wind-driven & burning thru heavy grass crop. Est. at 1,400 acres. SEATs & AA ordered w/ ground resources engaged. Evacs in progress. Red Flag conditions today. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/b3kSFqCXIV — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 8, 2022

Arizona State Forestry says State Route 83 is now closed northbound for road updates please dial 5-1-1.

SR 83 is now closed NB due to the #SanRafaelFire in Santa Cruz County. For road updates, dial 5-1-1. At this time, per the @SCCSheriff GO for the San Rafael Valley & residences on Canelo Pass Road and Canelo Road. #AZFire #AZForestry https://t.co/ymoM5K0AmX — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 8, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

