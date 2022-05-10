San Rafael Fire update on conditions

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — The San Rafael Fire started on Saturday and continues to burn. KGUN 9 checked out the area and spoke to local landowner Dan Milligan. He says neighbors are always in close communication, adding that a simple shift in the wind can change everything.

"The winds are bad, we have had smoke, but it has not been here. If the fires are below us the southwest winds take them that way. If they were up here, we would be in trouble,” Milligan said

Milligan Says neighbors are preparing by gearing up their animals for a quick escape if needed. He also has his own way to help minimize fire chances on his land.

"They can stop the fire here, but if you have un-mowed liker over there it just jumps,” Milligan said.

White smoke was still seen creeping over the mountains. Roads in the area were open, but Canelo Pass Road was blocked off by law enforcement.

"People with horses yes they hooked the trailers, and they were ready in case the fire came this way," Milligan said.

At this point officials say the northeast side of the fire is still active and smoldering areas still exist within the perimeter. At least 120 fire fighters are working the fire and state route 83 is re-opened. 80 people in the area have been evacuated. An update on containment is expected Tuesday morning.

“The latest I’ve heard there’s a little bit of a fire over there and by Canelo Pass,” Milligan said.

