'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak to retire after 41 seasons

Pat Sajak has hosted the popular U.S. television game show "Wheel of Fortune" for decades, but the show's 41st season will be his last. Sajak announced Monday on the show's official Facebook page that he will be retiring after the next season, which begins in September, and said he will have "more to say in the coming months."

Sajak, 76, called his time on the show "a wonderful ride," and said he made the decision to leave the show. He will serve as a consultant off-camera for the show for three years after his departure, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

SEE MORE: Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title

Sajak has hosted the show's syndicated version since it debuted in 1983. He and his co-host Vanna White have been some of the longest-service U.S. game show hosts in the history of the platform.

Before hosting "Wheel of Fortune," Sajak held a job as a weather presenter for KNBC in Los Angeles.

He was offered the role of host of Wheel of Fortune by the creator of the show in 1981. White was hired on to the show a year later.

"Wheel of Fortune" still manages to bring in millions of daily viewers.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host, in 1993, 1997 and in 1998.

Information on who will replace Sajak was not immediately released by the host or Sony Pictures Television, the producer and distributor of the show.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com