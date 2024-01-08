Winter 2024 back-to-school, government closures and delays for Southern Arizona

SOUTHERN ARIZONA (KGUN) — With temperatures dropping to the teens in some spots across Southern Arizona, school districts have given parents a heads up about delays and closures.
This Hard Freeze Warning has even caused some government offices to delay their openings, such as in Cochise County.
The Benson Unified School District, including its preschool, will close entirely on Monday, Jan. 8.
These schools are also delaying the start of their days:
- Sierra Vista Unified School District No. 68
- Douglas Unified School District No. 27
- Bisbee Unified School District
- Palominas School District
- Tombstone Unified School District No. 1
- All Saints Catholic School in Sierra Vista
- Leman Academy of Excellence in Sierra Vista
Not only have the aforementioned institutions chosen to switch their schedules, but the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca is also implementing a two-hour delay for its offices and activities.
