Deep freeze Monday morning as rain and snow move out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the rain and snow move out of our area late Sunday into Monday, we will see very cold temperatures take hold.
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Southern Arizona for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures can drop as low as the mid-20s across the Tucson area and below 20 degrees to the south and east of the metro area.
Despite a return to sunny skies, daytime highs early this week will struggle to climb out of the 40s or low 50s.
Temperatures will warm a bit heading into Wednesday before our next winter weather system arrives Thursday.
- Ryan Fish
Cochise County Forecast
Cochise County forecast 1.7.24
