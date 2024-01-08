Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Deep freeze Monday morning as rain and snow move out

Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 20:04:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the rain and snow move out of our area late Sunday into Monday, we will see very cold temperatures take hold.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Southern Arizona for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures can drop as low as the mid-20s across the Tucson area and below 20 degrees to the south and east of the metro area.

Despite a return to sunny skies, daytime highs early this week will struggle to climb out of the 40s or low 50s.

Temperatures will warm a bit heading into Wednesday before our next winter weather system arrives Thursday.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 1.7.24

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018