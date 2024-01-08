Deep freeze Monday morning as rain and snow move out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the rain and snow move out of our area late Sunday into Monday, we will see very cold temperatures take hold.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Southern Arizona for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures can drop as low as the mid-20s across the Tucson area and below 20 degrees to the south and east of the metro area.

Despite a return to sunny skies, daytime highs early this week will struggle to climb out of the 40s or low 50s.

Temperatures will warm a bit heading into Wednesday before our next winter weather system arrives Thursday.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 1.7.24

