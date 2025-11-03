Warmer than average temperatures will continue throughout this week

What a warm fall day! Tucson’s high temperature was 89 degrees while Sierra Vista’s high was 80. These high temperatures will continue throughout the week. Some places like Ajo and Organ Pipe saw 90 degrees!

Wind speeds in Tucson were not too strong throughout the day and at times there was no wind, but when there was it was only a few miles per hour. Sierra Vista was similar in that way, only getting to about four miles per hour wind speeds.

We will be starting the week off with the nineties tomorrow in Tucson and the lower eighties in Cochise County. The rest of the week Tucson will see the high eighties and Sierra Vista will see the high seventies after Wednesday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

