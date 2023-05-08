Warm start to the week
This week will start off in the 90s with increasing wind speeds come Wednesday
Posted at 7:41 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 22:41:09-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a warm end to our weekend and it will be a warm start to our week.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to have highs in the 90s with a little bit of a cool down by Wednesday with increasing wind speeds.
We'll see a warming trend by Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid 90s.
