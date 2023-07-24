Thunderstorm shuts down power for over 9,000 customers on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers are left without power as a thunderstorm roars through Southern Arizona.
The National Weather Service of Tucson warned the public just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, letting people know bad weather was on the way.
It pointed out the main threat as gusts up to 60 MPH.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the southwest side of Tucson.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 24, 2023
Main threat is gust to 60 MPH. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WPYZwo5wcw
About ten minutes later, the TEP let people know about multiple power outages. These are due to the incoming storm.
9,105 customers are currently affected, according to the TEP's website tracking live outages.
There are currently several simultaneous outages due to the storm. Power is being restored as quickly and as safely as possible to each location. Please visit https://t.co/Gsrehsglce for updates. Be safe out there and thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/nTdzyALmkv— TEP (@TEPenergy) July 24, 2023
The Pima County Sheriff's Department commented shortly thereafter about storm damage in the south of West Ajo Highway and West of Interstate 19.
It heard word of downs power lines and poles, low power lines, damage to homes, and odor of natural gas from possible leaks.
#Monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/E3rYKpf2VU— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 24, 2023
Deputies are warning Tucsonans to use caution when driving through the storm, especially in the areas where traffic signals are out like at West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue.
