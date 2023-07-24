Watch Now
Thunderstorm shuts down power for over 9,000 customers on Tucson's southwest side

Weather service says winds may reach 60 MPH
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 23:14:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers are left without power as a thunderstorm roars through Southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service of Tucson warned the public just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, letting people know bad weather was on the way.

It pointed out the main threat as gusts up to 60 MPH.

About ten minutes later, the TEP let people know about multiple power outages. These are due to the incoming storm.

9,105 customers are currently affected, according to the TEP's website tracking live outages.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department commented shortly thereafter about storm damage in the south of West Ajo Highway and West of Interstate 19.

It heard word of downs power lines and poles, low power lines, damage to homes, and odor of natural gas from possible leaks.

Deputies are warning Tucsonans to use caution when driving through the storm, especially in the areas where traffic signals are out like at West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue.

