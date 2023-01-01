Gerald M. Gay is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Gerald comes from the world of print journalism where he spent two decades covering life in Tucson for the Arizona Daily Star.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, Gerald grew up on the East Coast, but his roots run deep in the Old Pueblo.

His parents were born and raised in Tucson and attended the University of Arizona.

His sister is also a Wildcat alumna. Share your story ideas with Gerald by emailing gerald.gay@kgun9.com.

