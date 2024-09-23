Watch Now
Not so fall temperatures in Tucson as we see triple digits make a return

Summer temperatures return as triple digits make a comeback for the first week of Fall here in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZ — Tucson will see a high of 97 degrees today as fall temperatures take a step back and summer temperatures make a return later this week.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 88 degrees before also warming up later in the week.
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

