More record-breaking heat this week with wind and small chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot! Hot! Hot! And more hot! Yes, our record-breaking March heat continues into today and even until the rest of this week.

The Tucson metro area reached 100 degrees again today. Places like Marana even went above 100 degrees, reaching 102 degrees.

It’s a great day for the pool, but definitely not a hike. Save that hike for the nighttime if you can, but still bring plenty of water.

However, we did get wind speeds of up to about 14 miles per hour in Tucson and wind gusts that reached about 22 miles per hour. It wasn’t much of a relief because the heat was definitely blowing our way.

In Cochise County, highs in Benson and Willcox reached 94 degrees. Sierra Vista hovered between 89-90 degrees for the high. Wind speeds in Sierra Vista reached 12 miles per hour and wind gusts reached 12 miles per hour.

However, in places like Nogales, the strongest winds could be felt at 28 miles per hour.

What are we going to be seeing for the rest of the week? Besides more record-breaking heat that is 15-20 degrees above normal, we will still feel that wind with occasional strong wind gusts in the afternoon.

As for some rain, there is a slightly small chance more towards the weekend, but weather patterns could disrupt that.

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