MAP: The 12 most flood-prone intersections in the Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson area is going to be soaked this weekend and with soil that's already saturated from recent rains, the National Weather Service is expecting major flooding issues. A flood advisory is in effect for most of Arizona including the entire southern part of the state.

With that in mind, KGUN 9 reached out to the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility to find out which intersections are most prone to flooding during major rain events. With the help of our own Allen "Big Al, Traffic Pal" Kath, we found 12 spots that motorists should watch when traveling this weekend.

Check out the interactive map below, as well as the full list (in no particular order):

Harrison at Pantano Wash

Camino De La Tierra at the Rillio River

Overton Road at CDO Wash

Wilds Road at CDO Wash

Wilmot Road between Sahuarita and the Federal/State Prison complex

Escalate Road at the Atterbury Wash

Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth

Tanque Verde Creek andTanque Verde Loop Road

Snyder at Sandario Hill Road

Manville at Avra Road

Summit Street at Franco Wash

Trico Road near Santa Cruz River

