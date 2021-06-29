MAP: Free sandbag locations across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With monsoon in full swing, county and city governments across southern Arizona are offering free sandbags for residents to protect their homes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sandbags should be used in areas "that are vulnerable to low mud debris flows from steep, erodible slopes," especially in areas where wildfires have been active and have removed protective vegetation from the landscape.

Cochise County reminds residents that while you have the right to protect your property, you shouldn't obstruct or divert the natural flow of runoff water.

RELATED: Getting water off the roadways and underground

Here's a map of where you can get free sandbags, courtesy of city and county governments in southern Arizona: