LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

7:32 a.m.

Pima County announced the following road closures:

Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at Tanque Verde Creek.

Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at Tanque Verde Creek.

Wentworth Road north of Speedway.

Wentworth Road south of Cape Horn Drive.

6:50 a.m.

Overnight storms may delay redevelopment of storms today, but we'll see a 50% chance for more in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly overnight. pic.twitter.com/oslS3WBHx3 — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 8, 2022

Overton Road was closed Monday east of La Cholla, as well as at Verch Way.

