LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
Scripps
Posted at 6:42 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 10:36:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

7:32 a.m.

Pima County announced the following road closures:

  • Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at Tanque Verde Creek.
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at Tanque Verde Creek.
  • Wentworth Road north of Speedway.
  • Wentworth Road south of Cape Horn Drive.

6:50 a.m.

Overton Road was closed Monday east of La Cholla, as well as at Verch Way.

