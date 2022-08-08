LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
7:32 a.m.
Pima County announced the following road closures:
- Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at Tanque Verde Creek.
- Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at Tanque Verde Creek.
- Wentworth Road north of Speedway.
- Wentworth Road south of Cape Horn Drive.
6:50 a.m.
Overnight storms may delay redevelopment of storms today, but we'll see a 50% chance for more in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly overnight. pic.twitter.com/oslS3WBHx3— April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 8, 2022
Overton Road was closed Monday east of La Cholla, as well as at Verch Way.
