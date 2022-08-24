LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
6 a.m.
Pima County announced these roads have been shut down due to flooding:
Mission Road south of milepost 1.
Mission Road north of San Xavier.
San Xavier Road west of El Paso Natural Gas Road.
San Xavier Road east of J Stock Road.
Mission Road south of Los Reales.
A typical monsoon pattern will bring a chance for afternoon and evening storms, with the usual hot spots in areas south and east of Tucson. Isolated storms will move from east to west into Pima county. pic.twitter.com/s0HborYCad— April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 24, 2022