LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24

Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:07:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

6 a.m.

Pima County announced these roads have been shut down due to flooding:

Mission Road south of milepost 1.

Mission Road north of San Xavier.

San Xavier Road west of El Paso Natural Gas Road.

San Xavier Road east of J Stock Road.

Mission Road south of Los Reales.

