LIVE UPDATES: Flooding Advisory issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory Wednesday for parts of Pima County.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 13:08:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

10:07 a.m.

Sahuarita Road east of Country Club Road has been closed due to flooding.

10:00 a.m.

According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, these streets have been closed due to flooding:

  • Sahaurita Road east of Comsoft Drive
  • Sahuarita Road west of Wilmot Road
  • South Wilmot Road north of East Noyes Street
  • Wilmot Road south of Andrada Road

9:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory Wednesday for parts of Pima County.

The advisory includes Vail, Sahuarita and Corona de Tucson.

