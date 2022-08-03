LIVE UPDATES: Flooding Advisory issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST
10:07 a.m.
Sahuarita Road east of Country Club Road has been closed due to flooding.
10:00 a.m.
According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, these streets have been closed due to flooding:
- Sahaurita Road east of Comsoft Drive
- Sahuarita Road west of Wilmot Road
- South Wilmot Road north of East Noyes Street
- Wilmot Road south of Andrada Road
9:50 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory Wednesday for parts of Pima County.
The advisory includes Vail, Sahuarita and Corona de Tucson.
A flood advisory has been issued for southern parts of Pima County. Vail, Sahuarita and Corona de Tucson are expected to see minor flooding as a result of heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/K8FOQNlacU— Megan Meier KGUN (@meganmeierKGUN) August 3, 2022
RELATED