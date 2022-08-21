LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Sunday, Aug. 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding unless otherwise noted:

7:11 a.m.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is reporting Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is still closed due to stormwater.

Good morning, Tucson. Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash remains closed this morning due to stormwater flowing over the roadway. Travel safely and make it a great day! pic.twitter.com/O1ObHqcL5b — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) August 21, 2022

8:18 a.m.

Status: Closed

Road Event: Flooding



Tanque Verde Loop Rd south of Linden St at the Tanque Verde Creek

