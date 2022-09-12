LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect Monday, Sept. 12
Showers, storms, and flood concerns
Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 18:17:40-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding unless otherwise noted:
3:15 p.m.
- Camino del Sol and Quail Drive (Green Valley)
- Abrego Drive and Santa Inez (Green Valley)
