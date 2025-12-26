Your day-after Christmas forecast for Tucson, Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson metro area is forecast to see mild winter weather Friday, with daytime highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Forecasters expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies across the region, and little to no measurable precipitation. The chance of rain remains low, typical for late December in this desert climate.

Friday’s high is projected near 73°F, with lows around 54°F overnight. Skies will be predominantly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, though breaks of sunshine are possible. Winds are expected to be light, making for a pleasant holiday weekend day for outdoor activities.

COCHISE COUNTY FORCAST

Cochise Forecast 12-26

