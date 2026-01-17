Wonderful weekend weather will give way to some changes next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More beautiful mid-winter weather will stay with us through the weekend and into the beginning of the upcoming week, but a few changes are on the way that could bring a little more rain and mountain snow to southern Arizona.

Mostly sunny skies will allow high temperatures to climb into the low to mid-70s all through the weekend and to start the week.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s through the weekend before climbing into the mid to upper 40s next week.

The next weather change arrives late in the week with some breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and mountain snow.

How much rain or mountain snow remains a question but, as of now, we only expect light accumulation with the best chance of that happening on Friday.

For now, we can look forward to some spectacular weekend weather!

Cochise County Forecast

