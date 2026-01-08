Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter weather continues into the end of the week

Another round of rain and snow will sweep across southern Arizona which will be followed by sub-freezing temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter weather has arrived and will stay with us through the end of the week with a combination of wind, cold air, rain and mountain snow.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the mountains of southeastern Arizona through Thursday night.

Total snow accumulation above 8,000’ will approach 12” and we could see 2 to 8” between 6,000’ and 8,000’.

As far as rain goes, most lower elevations will see additional amounts between 0.25” and 0.75” of accumulation through Thursday night.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s for the end of the week with overnight lows dipping into the lower 30s to finish the week and go into the weekend.

The stormy weather moves out Thursday night and will leave behind cold air that will have Tucson close to or just below freezing Friday and Saturday morning.

Be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect pipes, plants, pets and people before freezing temperatures arrive!

