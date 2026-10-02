Windy weather returns to southern Arizona to end the week and the gusty wind will keep blowing this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — October is here and it arrived with some gorgeous weather, but some gusty wind is on the way as we finish the week and go into the weekend.

A backdoor cold front will arrive from New Mexico and really kick up the wind across southeastern Arizona over the next few days.

Friday, gusty east wind will blow anywhere from 15 to 25 mph with some gusts closer to 40 mph and these conditions will continue all the way into Monday.

Even though it will be windy, we will be able to enjoy some nice temperatures with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Dry weather is expected all the way through the middle of the upcoming week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

