Windy weather gives way to a slight chance of rain that will carry into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy conditions will gradually give way to more nice weather to finish the week, but a few more showers are back in the forecast to keep our weather interesting over the next several days.

An east wind of 15 to 25mph will be with us through Thursday afternoon with a few sprinkles of rain arriving Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s before another wave of moisture arrives Sunday.

We’ll see a slight chance of showers, mainly to the east of Tucson, from Sunday into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Get ready for some more nice weather heading our way!

Cochise County Forecast

