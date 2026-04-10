Windy weather and elevated wildfire risk returns to southern Arizona all through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy weather pattern will return to southern Arizona and will bring elevated wildfire risk back to the region through the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

West-southwest wind will increase to 15 to 25 mph Friday afternoon and increase through the weekend with the windiest day occurring Sunday.

Sunday, a Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for most of southern Arizona when low humidity will combine with wind gusts up to 40 mph to make for critical wildfire conditions.

We’ll finish the week with highs near 90° and see those temperatures gradually decrease through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s arriving for Sunday.

Even cooler air arrives to start the upcoming week with highs only in the mid-70s and overnight lows near 50° by the middle of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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