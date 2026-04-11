Windy, cooler weather arrives for the weekend along with elevated wildfire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy weekend is on the way and will create elevated wildfire danger throughout southern Arizona along with bringing some cooler temperatures back to the region.

Sunday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of southern Arizona where low humidity will combine with wind gusts up to 40 mph to make for critical wildfire conditions.

High temperatures will drop into the 80s for the weekend and into the 70s to begin the week.

Have a great, safe weekend and use extreme caution with any items that could cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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