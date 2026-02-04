Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Easterly winds will pick up today, and continue through much of Thursday
Windy and warm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easterly winds will pick up by late morning and continue through today, and into Thursday.

The strongest winds, 15-25 mph and gusting up to 35-40 mph, will be east of Tucson. But gusty winds are expected across all of southern Arizona.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the greater Tucson area, and Marana, all day.

This will bring a few degrees of cooling area wide Thursday, but still 4-8° above average.

A change in the weather pattern is expected next week, with a slight chance of showers Sunday through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

