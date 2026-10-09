Wind, rain and cooler temperatures are all in the weekend weather mix as Tropical Storm Rachel moves closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel will bring wind, rain and cooler temperatures to southern Arizona over the weekend.

Friday, partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s will continue as we wait for Rachel to arrive.

Saturday, moisture and wind will increase ahead of Rachel’s arrival with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a chance of thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon.

Sunday, Rachel will pass to our west and bring another chance of thunderstorms along with some gusty wind.

The strongest wind will be found west of Tucson where some wind gusts could reach 50 mph across central and western Pima County.

In Tucson, we expect wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with some wind gusts as high as 35 mph throughout Sunday.

Rain will be a part of the equation with most southeastern Arizona communities seeing anywhere from 0.10” to 0.50” of rain from Saturday through Tuesday.

By Sunday, high temperatures will cool into the mid-80s with highs dropping into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Skies clear out Wednesday and we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s to finish the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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