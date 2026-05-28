Wildfire risk runs high through the end of the week, but some moisture will bring relief next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The combination of gusty wind and dry air will keep wildfire risk high throughout southern Arizona through the end of the week, but temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal averages.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s through the beginning of the weekend.

By Sunday, warmer temperatures arrive and we’ll be back in the low 100s for Monday and Tuesday.

We also see some moisture heading our way that could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

Fingers crossed for some more welcome rain before the official start of monsoon on June 15th!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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