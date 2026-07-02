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Wildfire risk remains high through the Fourth of July as monsoon stays on break until next week

Wildfire risk remains high and will stay that way all the way through the Fourth of July weekend as monsoon remains on break
Wildfire risk remains high through the Fourth of July
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfire risk remains high throughout southern Arizona as monsoon stays on an extended break.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the Fourth of July weekend with highs hovering around 105° as we begin next week along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Monsoon will stay on break through the weekend and will make a weak comeback going into next week with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Please continue to use extreme caution with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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