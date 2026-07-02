Wildfire risk remains high through the Fourth of July as monsoon stays on break until next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfire risk remains high throughout southern Arizona as monsoon stays on an extended break.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the Fourth of July weekend with highs hovering around 105° as we begin next week along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Monsoon will stay on break through the weekend and will make a weak comeback going into next week with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Please continue to use extreme caution with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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