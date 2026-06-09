Wildfire risk remains high through the end of the week, but isolated thunderstorms are possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, gusty, hot weather will keep wildfire risk high through the end of the week all across southern Arizona.

A little surge of moisture arrives Thursday and will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Friday.

We’re not looking for much in the way of rain, but thunderstorms could produce some gusty outflow wind along with blowing dust.

High temperatures will run close to 105° for Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off a few degrees for the end of the week.

We will be feeling the June heat over the next several days, so be sure to take it easy!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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