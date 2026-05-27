Wildfire risk increases as dry, windy weather returns to southern Arizona through the middle of the week

The wind will increase across southern Arizona as we go through the middle of the week and wildfire risk will also increase.

Gusty southwest wind will blow at 15 to 25 mph and combine with low humidity to make for high wildfire risk.

Wednesday, the highest risk will occur from Tucson to the west and high risk will spread east of Tucson on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the end of the week with highs climbing back into the low 100s early next week.

Looking further ahead, we do see a hint of moisture heading for eastern Arizona going into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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