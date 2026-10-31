Wet weather puts a chill in the air for Halloween along with more rain and a Flood Watch to end the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first wave of rain has moved across Arizona and now we wait for the next wave of rain to arrive for Halloween weekend.

Our next round of rain arrives Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday with the heaviest rain expected to fall Sunday afternoon.

Most lower elevations of southern Arizona will see another 0.50” to 1.00” of rain through early Monday morning which could lead to some localized flooding.

A Flood Watch has been posted and will go into effect late Saturday night and remain in effect through early Monday morning for much of Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

As far as temperatures go, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The stormy weather moves out Monday as sunshine returns with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Have a safe and happy Halloween weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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