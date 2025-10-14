Wet weather moves out and some fantastic fall weather moves in for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture is moving out and warm, dry air is moving in which means some fantastic fall weather is on the way.

Lots of sunshine will be with us through the end of the week along with high temperatures in the lower 80s until Thursday.

A low pressure system will pass to the north and drag some cooler air across southern Arizona which will drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80° for the end of the week.

Along with cooler daytime highs, overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-50s as we go through the end of the week to make it feel much more like fall.

Dry weather will continue into next week with warmer temperatures returning for the weekend when highs climb back into the 80s.

Cochise County Forecast

