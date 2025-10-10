Wet, cooler weather remains on tap for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture continues to increase across southern Arizona and will bring the possibility of some heavy rain over the weekend.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected for Friday with most of us receiving less than a half-inch of rain through Friday night.

A bigger surge of moisture arrives early Saturday as remnant moisture arrives from tropical storm Priscilla.

An additional 1 to 2” of rain will be possible with some flooding likely, especially throughout Santa Cruz and southern Cochise counties where up to 3” of rain is possible.

Along with the rain, cooler temperatures arrive and we’ll see high temperatures drop into the upper 70s to near 80° by Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday before drier weather returns by Tuesday evening.

Be prepared for a wet weekend and keep in mind… Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Cochise County Forecast

