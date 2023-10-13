Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Weekend warm up on the way

Temperatures ramp up into the 90s over the weekend and into early next week
Friday Super-7 Day
Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 08:33:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today we will have high temperatures near or slightly cooler than average. Tucson will be about 89 degrees today, 81 degrees for Sierra Vista.

A weekend warm up is on the way bringing us to the high 90s in some places.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018