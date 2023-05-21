Weekend warm up after a week of active weather
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 01:27:31-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active week of showers and thunderstorms, southern Arizona is set to dry and warm up this week. The temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s throughout the week and Sierra vista will be in the 80s.
